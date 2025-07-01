Menace Podcast host Dennis James was joined by regular panelist Milos Sarcev, along with special guests Chris Aceto and Jose Raymond for an old school round table in episode 238 of “TMP.” During the show, the guys got to grips with the subject of peaking, and whether or not Derek Lunsford can repeat his success at the Arnold on the Olympia stage.

With each competitor aiming to reach their optimal physique for the Olympia stage in October, one pitfall that they must avoid is peaking too soon as they compete and continue to prep their physiques as the event closes in. Sarcev, who is a former Mr Universe, wanted to know how “The Boston Mass” Jose Raymond approached the precarious subject of peaking.

“I would do the New York Pro, or The Arnold, and then I would do the Olympia,” explained the 212 division competitor who won the Arnold Classic in 2015 “And then, I would continue … two months later I’d be in either Pheonix or the Dominican Republic, (or) Japan. I competed all the way through November.” Sarcev wanted to know if it was possible to peak several times per year. “I’d just stay in striking distance,” confirmed Raymond.

Sarcev then turned to Chris Aceto and asked the same question. Aceto is one of the most successful bodybuilding coaches in history. Known as “The Technician.” He’s mentored some of the greats, including Jay Cutler to four Mr Olympia titles. These days, he has been associated with the likes of Derek Lunsford and Sasan Heirati.

Has Derek Lunsford already peaked in 2025, and can he compete at the Olympia?

Sarcev wanted to know if competing too often can pose a risk that a bodybuilder might peak before they finally hit the Olympia stage. “I know where you’re going with it,” nodded Aceto. “Peak, by definition, is your absolute best. Once you have done that, it’s hard to repeat that,” he added.

Dennis James asked Aceto if he felt that Derek Lunsford had peaked at the 2025 Arnold. “Yeah,” stated the coach, honestly. “That’s going to be hard to beat or repeat, right?” questioned The Menace. “I think, if I had to guess, it’s always hard, but I think he can do it.” Aceto confirmed.

The bodybuilding coach went on to explain that he began working with Lunsford right after the 2024 Olympia but conceded that it’s hard to get more out of a bodybuilder when they have peaked in an earlier competition. In the case of Derek Lunsford, he won the Arnold Classic just a few months ago in March, and if he can’t peak again, Samson Dauda will hold on to his crown. “It’s always hard,” agreed James, who is an experienced Olympia competitor in his own right. “It’s possible, but it’s hard,” he added.

“It’s like what Jose said,” offered Aceto. “He’s obviously within striking distance.” The coach advised that to succeed at the 2025 Olympia, Lunsford must bring an even better package to Las Vegas than he did at the Arnold. Still, he thinks he has a very good chance. To watch the complete episode, where the guys also dissected the results of the recent Dubai Pro, see below.