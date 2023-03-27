Even two weeks after the conclusion of the Arnold Classic, there is still a lot of discussion about champion Samson Dauda as well as runner-up Nick Walker. Prime Time Muscle hosts Tim Wilkins, Terrick El Guindy, and Chris Cormier focused more on Walker in their most recent episode, with El Guindy praising “the Mutant” for his ability to improve the shape of his physique, even though he placed second to Dauda.

“He’s an unstoppable, undeniable force,” the co-host and pro judge said emphatically. “He keeps moving up, and don’t sleep on him. He keeps telling all of us that he’s going to be Mr. Olympia and by the way things are going, this guy might actually do it.”

Cormier noted that Walker isn’t the first man to compete for the biggest titles without a perfectly proportioned physique, but he noticed Walker putting in the work, and he feels that has been a difference in how keeps getting better.

“He’s getting better with the training. He’s getting better with the prep, and that’s what he’s doing – finding himself and looking for ways to get better in the gym.”

Walker placed third in the 2022 Mr. Olympia behind champion Hadi Choopan and runner-up Derek Lunsford, but he beat two past Mr. Olympia winners – Brandon Curry and Mamdouh Elssbiay, who finished fourth and fifth, respectively. According to the hosts, Walker expressed that he felt he should’ve placed ahead of Lunsford, who was making his first appearance at the Olympia in the Men’s Open. El Guindy thinks Walker will use that as motivation to get even better as the 2023 Olympia in Orlando, FL approaches.

“Nick Walker is a crazy, wild dog, He’s going to come after (Lunsford).”

