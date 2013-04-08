IFBB Pro Dennis Wolf is preparing for only one thing – Mr Olympia Domination. That's why we didn't see him at the 2013 Arnold Classic. He and several other professional bodybuilders decided it best to take time off at the end of the 2012 season and not step on stage again until the day of the big show.

Quote from Wolf after signing with AMIX:

Dennis Wolf already knows, that the Mr. Olympia, Arnold Classic in Madrid, and EVLS Prague would present his major challenges in 2013. “I am very proud and honored to represent Amix™ and its excellent supplements now and into the future especially as a professional athlete! Having analyzed the Amix portfolio thoroughly, I am convinced Amix™ has the best products for my off-season as well as pre-contest preparation. I have no doubt that with Amix™ supplements, research and newly developed supplements, I will be the best I can be on stage of the coming Mr. Olympia this year and the following years! I am truly excited to be working withAmix™ and its core team,” commented Dennis Wolf upon the signature of the three-year deal. (Link to Full Article)

Dennis Wolf is already showing improvements with added mass as well as a fresh, rested physique. The question is, can he knock his way past Jay Cutler, Shawn Rhoden and Kai Greene before he can take a shot at Phil Heath?

Here's a Dennis Wolf guest posing video from April 6, 2013:

https://www.facebook.com/video/embed?video_id=10151328885496010