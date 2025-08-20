The internet was buzzing this week as one of bodybuilding’s biggest icons, Ronnie Coleman, returned to the gym following a recent health scare.

Worryingly, Coleman, who shares the all-time record for most Mr Olympia trophies won with 8 titles (a feat he shares with Lee Haney) was admitted to hospital in June and was subsequently diagnosed with sepsis, a serious blood infection. Coleman’s family then confirmed that he’d also recently undergone a minimally invasive procedure on his heart, “to support his overall quality of life.”

Battling a raft of health issues, the man known to millions of bodybuilding fans as “The King” explained that the whole ordeal had been “one of the toughest fights of my life.” Thankfully, however, his desire to raise greater awareness of sepsis, and the unwavering support of his followers helped with his healing. Now, Coleman has posted his return to the gym, and it looks like he’s back on great form.

Ronnie Coleman Delights Fans By Returning to the Gym

Coleman’s previous health conditions have been well documented,he’s had multiple surgeries as a result of a lifetime of pumping iron, and uses a cane to assist with his walking, but the Mr Olympia mainstay still likes to train light in order to keep his body mobile. “20 easy reps,” explained the legend while behind the seated cable low-row machine in an Instagram post for his 12.6 million followers on August 16, 2025. “Feels good to be back in the gym repping that ‘Light Weight’ baby!” he exclaimed, referencing his motivational catch phrase.

Coleman’s activity continued with a follow-up post on August 18, where he shrugged it out with some dumbbells. “Back on that daily grind at The Original Metroflex Gym,” shared the star.

“You sir are an absolute inspiration,” wrote one fan on Instagram of the 61-year-old. “Still lifting more than most in the gym. That’s awesome!” commented another. “You have to respect this man and his determination,” added yet another fan.

It sure is great to see that The King is back!

To follow Ronnie Coleman on Instagram, click here.