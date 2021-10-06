Sad news from Orlando, FL, as 212 Division superstar George “Da Bull” Peterson has passed away on October 6th at the age of 37. The Olympia has confirmed Peterson’s death within the last few hours. No cause of death was revealed and no details of an autopsy has been shared at this time.

Peterson was in the final stages of preparing to make his fifth straight Olympia appearances. Going into this season, he had competed in the Classic Physique division three times and the 212 Olympia Showdown once. He finished in third place all four times. He was considered a favorite to win the competition this year.

Peterson has competed professionally since winning the NPC Nationals in 2016 as a Classic Bodybuilding competitor. He has won the Tampa Pro twice (once in Classic, once in 212), and was the 2019 Arnold Classic Physique Champion.

Tributes and comments from around the bodybuilding world has been pouring in ever since the news of Peterson’s death broke.

“It is with great sadness that we report the unexpected passing of George Peterson, a champion on stage and off. Our condolences go out to his family and all who respected and admired one of the kindest men we have ever known.” – Mr. Olympia LLC

“Our entire team at the Arnold Sports Festival is profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of professional bodybuilder George Peterson. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fellow competitors during this incredibly difficult time.” – Arnold Sports Festival

“I’m in shock George was an absolute legend. I was always grateful to share the stage with such a great man🙏🏼❤️” – Chris Bumstead, Classic Physique Olympia Champion

“Absolutely in shock by this. Such a great guy gone too soon. My prayers go out to his close friends and family during this rough time. We’ll miss ya champ!” – Shaun Clarida, 212 Olympia Champion

“I’m in shock over this heartbreaking news. George was such a sweetheart. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans. He will truly be missed.” – Isabelle Turell, Fit Rockstar Show Host

Everyone at Muscle & Fitness and Flex sends their thoughts and condolences to Peterson’s loved ones and fans.