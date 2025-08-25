Russian-born bodybuilder Vitaliy Ugolnikov, who is more commonly known as “Goodvito” will make his Olympia debut this year, and if his insane legs are anything to go by, the big man will be taking some significant steps to greatness when he hits the stage in Las Vegas.

Goodvito’s star is certainly on the rise. Having won his IFBB Pro Card in 2022, Ugolnikov earned his spot at this year’s Olympia by winning the 2025 Arnold Classic South America. While a lat injury forced him out of competing in May’s Pittsburgh Pro, Goodvito appears to be fighting fit as he’s been proving this by providing some eye-popping updates on his recent physical progress, including an insane shot of his leaned-out legs.

Goodvito Reveals Eye-Popping Progress With His Legs

“Monday. Legs Workout. Did you go training today?” asked Ugolnikov, commenting on an Instagram post that gave his 600,000+ followers a glimpse of his quad gains and seriously veiny definition. While the image made for shock viewing, it’s par for the course for champion bodybuilders who aim to get their bodyfat level down to around 5% by showtime. Of course, it doesn’t matter how big a competitor’s muscles are if they are not shredded enough. If judges can’t see the symmetry and proportion of each muscle group, they will be scored accordingly. That means dialling in the definition is just as important as building the mass.

“Now that’s a pump!” exclaimed one impressed follower. “The best,” commented another. “Top 5 Mr Olympia this year. I am sure of that!” added yet another fan. And, it’s not the fans who have high hopes for Goodvito in Sin City. Top coach, Terrick El Guindy recently predicted that the Russian would make the first callout and could even defeat Nick Walker during an episode of the Prime Time Muscle podcast back in July.

To see Goodvito’s gigantic legs in action, there are a few remaining tickets for bodybuilding’s biggest show of the year, taking place October 9 to 12, 2025. Click here for info.

To follow Vitaliy Ugolnikov on Instagram, click here.