The 2024 Arnold Classic UK is now in the books, and proved to be a weekend to remember featuring the great and good from the worlds of bodybuilding, strength, and fitness. M&F was on the ground for this epic event and has your round-up.

This years’ Arnold UK took place between March 15 and 17 at the NEC in Birmingham with the six-time Mr Olympia winner and all-round legend making appearances across the whole weekend. The Terminator star took the time to train with fellow icons like Phil Heath and Jay Cutler, and met with the thousands of fans that had converged on this now essential bodybuilding and fitness event. It is, of course, a chance for competitors to qualify for the 2024 Mr Olympia and this year’s expo took place just two weeks removed from the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio.

“How many conventions or expos can you go to, and while you’re walking around you can stay in shape, huh?” asked Schwarzenegger in an Instagram post that showed him working-out among the throngs of fitness enthusiasts in attendance. “Only at the Arnold’s Classic!”

The event featured the latest supplements, fitness tech, and even jousting, but all eyes were on the Men’s Open division in Birmingham, as the stage was set for an exciting rematch between 2024 Arnold Classic champion Hadi Choopan and hometown hero Samson Dauda.

2024 Arnold Classic UK Bodybuilding Winners

Men’s Open:Hadi Choopan

Classic Physique: Wesley Vissers

Men’s Physique: Corey Morris

Pro Wheelchair: Gabriele Andriulli

Fitness: Jacyln Baker

Fitness International Ariel Khadr

Bikini: Vania Aguste

Wellness: Leonida Ciobu

Wellness International: Francielle Mattos

“Thank you all,” wrote Choopan in an Instagram post celebrating his huge follow-up victory. “tonight was a repeat of the best night.”

Away from bodybuilding, other notable competition results from the weekend included World’s Strongest Man; Mitchell Hooper winning the Arnold Strongman Classic, and Marcus Waugh taking home the title of World’s Strongest Firefighter. With Arnie already promising that he’ll be back next year, the Arnold Sports Festival UK is proving to be a much-heralded stop on the road to Mr Olympia.