Andrew Jacked is the man of the moment having placed a career-high third in the 2025 Mr Olympia competition and dominating the stage during the recent Romania Muscle Fest Pro event. And no one is more impressed with his physique than Milos Sarcev, who used his time on episode 259 of The Menace Podcast to make a very bold claim:

Does Andrew Jacked have the best front last spread in the history of bodybuilding?

“Andrew’s (front) lat spread is the best lat spread in the history of bodybuilding,” Milos Sarcev told Dennis James and Chris Cormier on TMP. “Heh, let me tilt my heady now,” joked The Menace as Cormier laughed on. “Hold on, hold, on,” responded Sarcev, explaining that in a text conversation with coach Chris Aceto he found out that another coach and regular guest Jose Raymond agreed with his observation.

Sarcev qualified his bold claim by noting that the width, fullness, and definition of Andrew Jacked’s shoulders, and how they tie into the biceps and triceps, is a huge part of his winning package. “Nobody has that striated chest from top to bottom,” he continued.

James interjected, saying that ‘The Mind’ had made a great case that Jacked has the best front lat spread in the current era. “But you say of all time?” Sarcev was adamant, however. “Of all times,” he doubled down, mentioning big names like Dorian Yates and Lee Haney and concluding once again that “nobody comes close” to Andrew Jacked in this department.

“Then into the, not just wide lats, (but) there is a thickness to the width,” continued Sarcev with his trademark passion. “Sometimes, in a lat spread, you can see just the width, but (with AJ) you can see a thickness to the width of his ‘cobra’ lats, into the craziest, photoshopped looking abs, so f***ng deep it’s ridiculous, with a waist this small and lats popping out.” Cormier interrupted Sarcev here to sarcastically joke that it was all “AI,” but ‘The Mind’ was undeterred and went on to favorably compare Andrew Jacked’s legs to Dorian Yates and Lee Haney once again.

Sarcev’s opinion drew a side-eye from Cormier, and a wry smile from James, who found Sarcev’s animated sales pitch amusing. “I’m gonna be the good host,” said The Menace. “Let Chris rebuke that.” Sarcev’s verbal sparring partners agreed that Jacked has one of the best front lat spreads of all time, but neither man could concur that he has the best lat spread ‘of all time.’ “That’s borderline disrespectable,” said James, unable to stay quiet. “And a little dementia,” joked Cormier.

To watch the entire show, where the panel also dissected the recent Romania Pro and chopped up other topical bodybuilding news, see below.