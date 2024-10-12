The 2024 Mr. Olympia finals in the Men’s 212 Bodybuilding division concluded on Friday evening, October 11, at the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following an intensely competitive contest, Keone Pearson emerged victorious, claiming his second title in the division.

The stakes were exceptionally high, as the 212 Bodybuilding category has become one of the most highly anticipated and closely watched events of the weekend. This division has a history of producing renowned champions, including seven-time titleholder Flex Lewis, Kamal Elgargni, and Derek Lunsford, who has since transitioned to the Men’s Open class.

In the finals, Shaun Clarida and Keone Pearson engaged in a fierce battle for the top spot. Clarida’s impressive density and razor-sharp conditioning set a high standard, but Pearson’s remarkable back width and intricate detail ultimately gave him the edge. The two competitors went pose-for-pose, each attempting to expose any weaknesses in the other’s physique. ​In the end, Keone Pearson secured the victory, solidifying his position as a two-time champion in the division.​ Shaun Clarida and Angel Calderon Frias took second and third place, respectively.

212 2024 Olympia Champions

1st: Keone Pearson ($50,000)

2nd: Shaun Clarida ($20,000)

3rd: Angel Calderon Frias ($12,000)

4th: Kerrith Bajjo ($7,000)

5th: Vitor Alves Porto De Oliveira ($6,000)

6th: Giuseppe Christian Zagarella

7th: Muzi Maluleke

8th: Francisco Barrios Vlk

9th: Ahmad Ashkanani

10th: Jordan Janowitz

