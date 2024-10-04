Shaun Clarida made sure that no stone, or muscle, was left unturned as he shared his very last heavy back day workout with more than 650,000 of his Instagram followers—just days out from Olympia 2024. For “The Giant Killer,” the time for talking is over as he let his epic session to do the talking.

Shaun Clarida’s Olympia 2024 Back Workout

Aim for at least three working sets to failure in the 8-12 rep range to maximize hypotrophy:

Seated Cable Rows

An absolute staple exercise here, Clarida starts out with cable rows to strengthen and build those traps, rhomboids, lats, and lower back from his seated position. Notice how he let’s his arm makes a slow and controlled stretch at the top of the row.

T-Bar Rows

T-Bar Rows are a compound exercise and they work the whole structure of the back, but primarily target the lats and traps, helping to create that fuller look. Notice how Clarida tries to work beyond failure by making half reps when he can no longer execute the full range of motion, making sure that he’s taxing his muscles to the max. T-Bar rows are also a smart alternative for those that are concerned about lifting too heavy with a traditional bent over row.

Seated Chest Supported Cable Rows

The seated, chest supported position allows The Giant Killer to go heavy here, without putting too much stress on his lower back. The result is an isolated position that places focus on the upper back and rear delts. This move will really build muscle, especially those lats. Notice how Clarida keeps his legs still and focusses on squeezing his back for maximum effect.

Seated Cable Pulldowns

Going heavy doesn’t have to result in injury, and especially as bodybuilding’s biggest show draws near, so seated and supported variations make total sense. The seated cable pulldown will help to build your back (and yes, those all-important lats again) as well as your core and arms.

ISO Linear Row

Clarida is fortunate to have an ISO Linear Row machine in his gym. It works in a similar way to a barbell row, but much like a smith machine will help to stabilize the body. Notice how The Giant Killer brings his elbows right up high at the top of the lift.

Seated Machine Rear Delt Fly

The IFBB Pro goes all out on the rear delts of his shoulders next with this seated fly variation. It’s an isolation exercise but it will tax his traps secondary. Clarida powers through with his upper arms to make sure that the load is centered on his back. His shoulder blades remain as fixed as possible to maintain the correct range of motion.

Machine Assisted Pullups

Machine assisted pullups (or chin ups) build mass in the back (including the trapezius, latissimus dorsi and posteriod deltoid) in addition to the biceps, and make for a great finisher for those looking to stare failure in the eye. After a solid session, The Giant Killer takes himself to the limit and can be confident that he’s put blood sweat and tears into his Olympia 2024 preparation. Why not try this heavy leg day workout for yourself?

