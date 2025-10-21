Episode 255 of The Menace Podcast saw host Dennis James with regular guests Chris Cormier and Milos Sarcev as they reviewed the 2025 Olympia event. While the gang didn’t feel that the Open division quite lived up to its hype on the night, Sarcev had high praise for the Men’s Physique grouping.

During the show, Dennis “The Menace” James expressed disappointment that not all of the competitors in the 2025 Mr Olympia main event showed up at “100%” of the potential that he was expecting to see, but the crew felt that Ryan Terry led an impressive pack in Men’s Physique. “I think Ali (Bilal) is just phenomenal… from the front,” said Milos Sarcev of the runner-up. “And the second (he) turns around, Ryan Terry closed the deal. I mean, it was so noticeable.”

Ryan Terry managed to three-peat in Las Vegas, winning the Olympia his third year in a row. “Way more meat on his back,” agreed Chris Cormier when discussing Terry. “He’s just way more balanced all around.”

Milos Sarcev Praises the Current State of the Men’s Physique division

“I am impressed with these physiques,” added Sarcev, who is a former Mr Universe. “I still make my claim, you know exactly and I don’t want to repeat it, I love those guys. That’s my type of physique. I would be that guy, you know? But I would want to show my legs.”

While the board shorts have long been the subject of criticism in the Men’s Physique Division, champion Ryan Terry has expressed that he has no fear of showing his granite like legs should the rules ever change. Sarcev’s high praise for the Men’s Physique grouping provides a much deserved boost to a division that was criticized by Arnold Schwarzenegger earlier this year, leading to Ali Bilal promising to boycott future Arnold competitions.

To watch the entire show, where the panel gives their views on the Olympia winners, and what’s next for challengers like Samson Dauda and Nick Walker, see below.