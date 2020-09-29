The final phase of a major overhaul of the fitness industry’s most prestigious event has been completed. For the first time in 15 years, all the excitement of Olympia Weekend will be held inside the host hotel, thanks to the new Olympia Fan Pavilion planned at the Planet Hollywood Resort as a centerpiece of the 2020 Olympia experience.

The new Olympia Fan Pavilion replaces the traditional Convention Center “Expo” and will be held in a prominent 30,000 square-foot open area directly above the Planet Hollywood Casino, at its new home on the Vegas Strip.

Olympia President Dan Solomon explains, “Ever since our days at Mandalay Bay, fans and exhibitors have been asking us to bring the entire Olympia experience back under one roof. The new Fan Pavilion is at the center of it all, providing a major presence for selected sponsors, exhibitors, merchandise areas, and celebrity appearances.”

Anyone who has already purchased tickets to the convention center expo will receive a full refund.

Olympia owner Jake Wood adds, “In addition to the new Pavilion, we are finalizing plans for a major pay-per-view production. The expanded weekend coverage will also include a special free channel giving fans LIVE coverage of the Pavilion, the Press Conference and selected Olympia Weekend activities, creating maximum visibility for our athletes and our exhibitors.”

Visit the hotel & travel page at MrOlympia.com to secure your discounted hotel room at Planet Hollywood. With one of the best lineups in decades, the 2020 event kicks off on December 17th as Trifecta Presents Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend brought to you by Northern Chill and by Wings of Strength.

Editor’s Note: It was recently announced that Planet Hollywood Las Vegas will re-open on October 8th following an extended closure during the Covid-19 shutdown. The 2020 Olympia Finals will be held at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater, one of the top entertainment venues in Las Vegas.