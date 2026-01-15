Sam Sulek has grinded alone for almost eight years, to grow both his YouTube channel and his physique, ahead of a highly anticipated IFBB Pro debut at the 2026 Arnold Classic, but despite his bulging bank balance, the 23-year-old has no intention of hiring a professional coach. Here’s why.

Sulek’s motivations for being the master of his own destiny were laid bare during a Jan. 13, 2026, Q&A, when the star revealed that his current status as one of the world’s most popular bodybuilders is a “best case scenario” result, thanks to his blood, sweat, and tears. Sulek says that creating inspiring content never feels like work however, because he gets to do what he loves. “It’s probably making me a little bit spoiled,” he admitted. But who can blame him? Sulek’s charting of his own course is what led him to an IFBB Pro card during his first competitive year in 2025.

Why Sam Sulek Refuses to Hire a Bodybuilding Coach For the 2026 Arnold

While Sulek could have his pick of decorated bodybuilding coaches, the big man confirmed via the same Q&A that he has no intention of hiring a helping hand as he heads towards the 2026 Arnold events in the U.S. and U.K., this coming March. In fact, when a fan asked Sulek who is coaching him for the biggest prep of his life, “You’re looking at him, you’re looking at him right friggin here, man.” came the response. But why is Sulek shunning support from a pro coach?

“With the coaching, I mean, (deep breath) … I want to just do it on my own, cuz I know my own stuff,” shared Sulek during the video. “I’m doing it because I wanna do it. I feel like, at the end of the day, it’s my thing, so I want to be a hundred percent responsible.”

With the stage now set, Sulek is laser focused on mastering his own destiny as relates to his muscle. “So, come the Arnold, if I show up looking like total trash, that’s on me,” he told his 4.3+ million YouTube subscribers. “That’s a hundred percent on me, I gotta own it, you know?”

Somehow, we think Sulek will do himself proud come showtime.

