Those who dismissed Sam Sulek as merely a young YouTuber with style over substance were forced to eat their words on Thursday, February 27, when the 23-year-old officially became a pro bodybuilder.

Sulek was the overall victor in the Classic Physique Division at the 2025 Arnold Amateur event. Incredibly, this was only his second appearance on stage, having qualified for his spot in Columbus, OH, with a dominant debut at the NPC Legends Classic in Las Vegas on February 15, 2025. After his victory at the Arnold, Sulek was beaming as he collected his trophy and the much-coveted IFBB Pro Card. This means that Sulek can no longer be labelled as merely a social media influencer. He’s now a bona fide bodybuilder.

Sam Sulek is a Welcome Addition to the Muscle Mix

With classic kingpin Chris Bumstead seemingly retired, Sulek’s arrival in the bodybuilding industry is a welcome addition to the muscle mix. For his loyal fans, his success is the result of years of tireless dedication. “This dude did everything he said he was gonna do, exactly how he said he’d do it, and documented it every single day for years” wrote one Instagram user.

Next up, Sulek is expected to flex his IFBB Pro card at any future IFBB Pro show he desires, so fans will now be excited to hear of his future-plans once he makes a decision on his next competition. Considering that Sam Sulek went from civilian to bodybuilding pro with just 12 days between his first competition and his pro card winning performance, the sky seems to be the limit for body building’s “next big thing.”

