Arnold Schwarzenegger cranked up the promotional engines for Netflix’s FUBAR, Season 2 this past weekend and made the most of his time in California by attending a premiere with some of his prolific bodybuilding peers before working out with them on the beach.

First up was a special screening of FUBAR that saw Arnold going back to his roots, inviting his old rival Ronnie Coleman to the event. But he also proved to pay it forward by including the new generation of IFBB Pros, making time for up-and-coming young lion, Sam Sulek. Schwarzenegger and Coleman then partnered up with Sulek for a dream workout in Arnold’s old stomping ground, Gold’s Gym on Venice Beach.

“Awesome last few days getting to see the legends of bodybuilding @scwarzenegger and @ronniecoleman* in Gold’s Gym, Venice,” wrote an ecstatic Sulek via Instagram. The 23-year-old social media star is currently in his first year as an IFBB Pro and is eying up his debut pro competition. Arnold on the other hand is still looking to be in great shape at 77 and held the mighty Olympia trophy on seven occasions.

Arnold, Ronnie, and Sam Get Together for an Iconic Session on Venice Beach

“Another legendary workout at Gold’s Gym today with my boy @schwarzenegger,” commented Ronnie Coleman via his own Instagram account. “We may be getting older but we still know how to throw around that light weight baby!” he joked. Coleman, who is now 61 years of age, shares the all-time record for most Mr Olympia wins with Lee Haney, lifting the trophy on an incredible 8 occasions, and while he often requires a walking cane for getting around, nothing can stop him from getting his sweat on in the gym.

The two veterans joked about no longer lifting the kind of heavy weights that they used to, while Sulek got down to some serious business with a solid back workout— all the while watched on by his heroes. FUBAR Season 2 continues the story of Luke Brunner (played by Arnold), and his family, as they become embroiled with the Swedish mafia and basically blow a lot of things to smithereens while providing laughs along the way.

All episodes are now available to stream via Netflix.