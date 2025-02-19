Former competitive-diver-turned-fitness-influencer Sam Sulek has officially made the plunge into bodybuilding and has commented on his next steps as the industry’s icons weigh-in.

Sulek has built a colossal social media following thanks to his easily accessible fitness tips and epic physique, but he truly put his money where his mouth was at the NPC Legends Classic in Las Vegas on February 15, 2025, winning the Men’s Physique Classic Overall in his amateur debut at just 23 years of age. One day later, Sulek confirmed that his participation on stage was anything but a one-time deal.

“Thankful to bring a solid first package,” wrote Sulek on Feb 16, 2025, for his almost 6.5 million Instagram followers. “Time for the Arnold Amateur. Awesome show @musclecontest” This means that Sulek will perform at the Arnold Sports Festival between February 27 and March 1 in Columbus, OH.

A prolific YouTuber, bodybuilding’s potential “next big thing” shared his show day and commented on his success, but Sulek explained that he was never quite sure how he would place. “That’s a big weight taken off my shoulders,” he admitted. No doubt, Sulek had put his huge following on the line to make a splash in competitive bodybuilding, but as the day went on his confidence improved. “I wasn’t too nervous or anything else. Honestly, that second time getting up on stage; I was feeling really confident. Not like confident I was going to place the best or anything, but just like, stage presence because it’s kind of tricky.”

Icons Weigh-In as Sam Sulek Makes Successful Bodybuilding Debut

“Congrats bro!” wrote two-time Mr Olympia, Derek Lunsford on Sulek’s IG post. “See you @arnoldsports.”

“Congratulations Sam!” commented the legendary coach Hany Rambod. “Future looks bright!”

“Congratulations,” added four-time Mr Olympia, Jay Cutler.

“Rumble young man rumble,” enthused seven-time Mr Olympia, Phil Heath.

Over on YouTube, Chris Bumstead also commented on Sulek’s success. “Didn’t realize you were doing classic,” he wrote. “LOVE this for the sport. Congrats man you killed your first show.”

