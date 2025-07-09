Apparently, Samson Dauda is living the life and loving his lawn! The 2025 Mr Olympia recently shared an Instagram video demonstrating that he’s not afraid of hard work, or yard work, and the Internet couldn’t wait to react.

Samson Dauda is currently in training to defend his Mr Olympia title this October in Las Vegas, but while still at home in England, the big man is finding plenty of ways to burn some calories. In a recent IG reel, Dauda went back to grass roots, literally, as he laid some turf. “Garden patio finally completed,” wrote the proud Nigerian-British bodybuilder, shown completing the job and looking jacked. Of course, this bodybuilder’s more natural habitat is the twisted steel of the gym, so it’s great to see that the current Mr ‘O’ can make gains in his garden as well.

Samson Dauda is Gardening for Gains

Jokes aside, gardening is actually a great way to boost fitness and longevity. Studies show that exposure to plants and green space is beneficial for both mental and physical health. And an activity like laying turf could crush 200 calories per 30 minutes. When you factor in Dauda’s extra muscle mass, that figure is significantly heightened. Gardening is also a great way to get some fresh air while squeezing in an extra workout. Moreover, you’ll be working your core, and improving your flexibility too!

But back to the jokes, the internet wasn’t about to let such a surreal sight go unchecked. “Hey, my gardener would fit in your pocket,” wrote one Instagram follower. “You’re blocking the sun, bro,” observed another. But let’s face it, what neighbor would dare to complain about being thrust into the shade? “Imagine Samson is your landscaper,” fantasized another fan. “See, even Mr Olympia touched grass!” praised another.

While Dauda certainly showed off his pump while prepping his patio, the “Nigerian Lion” will have a chance to show his own physical growth when he collides with bodybuilding’s great and good at the 2025 Olympia event. If his current physique is anything to go by, there’s every chance that he could defend the title and receive his flowers!

For more information on the 2025 Olympia, click here.

To keep up with Samson Dauda’s bodybuilding (and gardening) career, follow him on Instagram by clicking here.