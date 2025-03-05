Samson Dauda came a close second to Derek Lunsford at the 2025 Arnold Classic, and the British bodybuilder took to Instagram following the show to address his fans and his future. While the big man is ready for a much-deserved break, he explained that he’s going to try and come back better at the 2026 Mr Olympia. Here’s what he said.

“First and foremost, man, congratulations to the winner, Derek Lunsford,” said a dejected but gracious Dauda in a video posted for his 1.4 million Instagram followers on March 2, 2025. “That was a hell of a battle… a hell of a f***ing show we put up yesterday.” An emotional Dauda explained that there was no hiding his disappointment in losing out to Lunsford, but “me coming back from adversity and picking myself up after something like this is what I’ve always done,” he confirmed.

On the night, the judges felt that Lunsford’s physique and posing was superior, but Dauda did pick up the most muscular award for his epic efforts in the weight room. Still, the sixtieth reigning champion accepts that back-to-back preps for the ‘O’ and the Arnold really took it out of him. But those who are counting out Dauda as a potential two-time Mr Olympia should take note of history. “This exact same time last year we were in exactly the same position,” he said, reflecting on the fact that he came second at the 2024 Arnold only to go on and take the top prize in Las Vegas. “I go away, I work, I come back better,” he enthused.

Samson Dauda Arnold Classic 2025: The Next Steps After His Disappointing Result

The 60th Mr Olympia explained that it has been an intense few months. “It took a lot out of us,” he said, “At this point, I am happy to finally have a break.” The Arnold 2025 runner up took the time to thank his fans for their constant support before doubling down on the fact that while he is excited to be taking some time off, he will be working hard to retain his crown at Olympia in Las Vegas in October. “We always have an amazing journey,” said Dauda. “We always go through this stuff time, and time, and time again. You guys are always there to support me, and I always use your support to fuel me through it.”

Dauda’s positive approach to adversity earned him a ton of support on his Instagram profile. “Man, that was a close one. So excited to see what you unleash at Olympia,” wrote one fan. “Always a class act and a stellar bodybuilder,” wrote another. “All respect and you will come back stronger!” encouraged yet another.

Enjoy the break big man! We can’t wait to see what you bring to the 2025 Olympia.

