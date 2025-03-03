The 2025 Arnold Classic is now in the books, and this continues to be an exciting time in the world of bodybuilding where the field for flexing is perhaps as competitive as ever. After a dramatic drop to third place at last year’s Mr. Olympia contest, Lunsford made a commanding return in Columbus, taking home the industry’s second biggest prize.

Now $500,000 richer, Lunsford beat Samson Dauda, his top rival and the sixtieth Mr. Olympia on stage at The Arnold, potentially providing him with the momentum required to win his third ‘O’ later this year. Both men brought their A-game over the weekend however, and it was a close-run race. Lunsford’s haul for the night actually totaled $510,000 because he was also awarded the Ed Corny prize for best poser in the competition, showing how important it is to not just build, but also present the best possible package on stage.

“Look, I’ll be honest with you,” said Lunsford following the victory at his first ever Arnold Classic performance. “I’ve been wanting to do this show for a long time. “First time I ever went to a big bodybuilding event like this, it was this, back in 2015.” That event proved to light a fire in the man that would become an icon of the bodybuilding industry. “Fast forward ten years later, 2025, being the Arnold Classic Open (and a former) Mr Olympia champion, oof boy that’s crazy to think.”

2025 Arnold Classic Men’s Open Results

Derek Lunsford Samson Dauda Andrew Jacked Brandon Curry William Bonac Akim Williams

Elsewhere, Mike Sommerfield won the Men’s Classic Physique prize and Ali Bilal took home the Men’s Physique trophy, while Vania Auguste won her first Arnold Bikini International. In the Wheelchair Division, Rajesh John took the crown. With some dominant returns and exciting new champions, the road to Olympia is now in full swing.