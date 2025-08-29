Host Dennis James was joined by Milos Sarcev, Chris Cormier, and the 2025 Arnold Classic Physique winner Mike Sommerfeld for episode 247 of The Menace Podcast, and Sommerfeld is in a great position as he enters the 2025 Olympia. With the division’s former dominator Chris Bumstead now retired, the panel compared the gigantic German against Cbum to predict his chances of a jackpot in Las Vegas.

“As far as weaknesses, (what weaknesses does) Chris Bumstead have that you can point out, and Mike?” asked Milos Sarcev during the show. Dennis “The Menace” James tackled the question first, noting that on the face of it, both men had tremendous physiques that were hard to fault. Chris Cormier got more specific, however. “You got Chris: Arms (are) not top-notch arms, he observed.”

James agreed here, nothing that Bumstead’s biceps were “a little undersized.” Sill, Cormier felt that Bumstead’s frame was one his main strengths. “His structure carries him so good, but his abs are not up to par, to where I’d like him to be, and also the back,” he explained. “But the structure, like I said, and the cuts and the way he is built and the way he poses does him great.”

Could Mike Sommerfeld Win the 2025 Olympia Classic Division?

“I agree with you completely,” responded Sarcev, echoing Cormier’s assessment and noting Bumstead’s incredible stage presence. Dennis James then reminded the panel that nobody in bodybuilding is perfect before Sarcev challenged The Menace to detail what isn’t so perfect about their guest, Mike Sommerfeld.

“It depends on how you look at it,” responded James. “If you look at it, let’s say in a Classic way, if I had to critique Mike for something then I would say his legs are almost too big when he goes to Classic. That would be my only critique for Mike,” explained James, noting that he felt Sommerfeld could also make a great impact in the Open division. “Not every classic guy has the legs to go into the Open,” offered James.

Mike Sommerfeld was second only to Chris Bumstead at the 2024 Olympia, when Cbum earned his sixth consecutive Classic title. Now retired, his absence opens up an incredible opportunity for “The Bad Ass” to become the new king of the Classic division. Encouragingly, Chris Cormier also praised Sommerfeld for the progress he has made with his posing. “I like the way you pose, the way you move,” he said. “I would just control the actual muscle groups and make sure that (the physique stays appropriate) for the Classic division.

Of course, Sommerfeld will get a chance to wow his critics and ascend at the 2025 Olympia in Las Vegas, October 9 to 12. For more information click here.

To watch the full episode where the panel also discussed Mike Sommerfeld’s training and other topical bodybuilding news, see below: