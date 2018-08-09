10 Mind-Blowing Olympia Facts

1| Las Vegas, NV, has been home to the Mr. Olympia competition since 1999, but the first Mr. O in 1965 was held more than 2,500 miles away, in New York’s Brooklyn Academy of Music.

2| Larry Scott won the crown—literally—at the ’65 Mr. O. The late, great Joe Weider, founder of Muscle & Fitness and the Mr. Olympia, awarded Scott a bejeweled crown.

3| The Mr. Olympia contest name was inspired by Washington-based Olympia Brewing Company, founded in 1896 by Leopold Schmidt.

4| Dexter Jackson holds the record for most Olympia appearances with 18. Ronnie Coleman’s 15 is second.

5| The youngest Olympia competitor was Harold Poole, who was 21 years, 9 months when he competed in 1965. The oldest, Albert Beckles, was 53 years, 2 months when he stepped onstage in 1991.

6| 1968 & 1971 featured only one contestant—Sergio Oliva and Arnold Schwarzenegger, respectively. Uh, they won.

7| Paris hosted the Olympia in 1971, the first time the competition wasn't held in New York.

8| Arnold Schwarzenegger's 1970 victory made him the youngest winner ever (23 years, 2 months), Chris Dickerson became the oldest (43 years, 1 month) when he took home top honors in 1982.

9| Most O wins: Ronnie Coleman (1998–2005) and Lee Haney (1984–1991) each have eight Sandow trophies.

10| Only 13 bodybuilders have actually won the Mr. Olympia over its 53-year history.