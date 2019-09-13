Which IFBB Pro League Bikini competitors are fighting for the top spots at the 2019 Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend? Find out here! 

2019 Olympia Bikini Callout Report

1st Callout

2019 Bikini Olympia first callout:

  • Angelica Teixeira
  • Janet Layug
  • Ashley Kaltwasser
  • Elisa Pecini
  • Jennifer Dorie
  • Lauralie Chapados

2nd Callout

2019 Bikini Olympia second callout:

  • Beatrice Biscaia
  • Maureen Blanquisco
  • Etila Santiago Santos
  • Marcia Goncalves
  • Priscilla Leimbacker
  • Camile Periat

3rd Callout

2019 Bikini Olympia third callout 

  • Monica Ellis
  • Cristabalino Pajeres
  • Jourdanne Lee
  • Mariella Pellegrino
  • Eli Fernandez
  • Breena Martinez

4th Callout

2019 Bikini Olympia fourth callout:

  • Kim Guitierrez
  • Jessica Palmer
  • Alexandria Ross
  • Karina Skowranska
  • Francesca Stocio
  • Jasmine Williams

Final Callout

2019 Bikini Olympia final callout and your pre-judging front runners: Elisa Pecini and Janet Layug!

