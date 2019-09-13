Which IFBB Pro League Figure competitors are fighting for the top spots at the 2019 Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend? Find out here! 

2019 Olympia Figure Callout Report

1st Callout

Figure first callout here at the 2019 Olympia day 1 prejudging Ivana Ivusic, Jessica Reyes Padilla, Carly Starling-Horrell, Nadia Wyatt, Cydney Gillian, Latorya Watts ! #olympia2019 #ifbb #figure #olympia

2nd Callout

Figure second callout here at the 2019 Olympia day 1 prejudging! Ashley Soto, Bojana Vasiljevic, Martina Yabekova, Sandra Grajales, Tarryn Garlington, Karina Grau, Rhea Gayle #olympia2019 #ifbb #figure #olympia

3rd Callout

Figure third callout here at the 2019 Olympia day 1 prejudging! Anna Banks, Brittany Campbell, Natalia Soltero, Lola Montez, An Da Jeong , Laurelle Martineau, #olympia2019 #ifbb #figure #olympia

4th Callout

Figure fourth callout here at the 2019 Olympia day 1 prejudging! Nicole Zenobia Graham, Chelsea Larson, Michelle Lindsay, Bruna Mayagui, #olympia2019 #ifbb #figure #olympia

5th Callout (final)

Your final figure callout and the battle for the title between your reigning and former figure Olympia champion Cydney Gillon and LaTorya Watts! #olympia2019 #figure #ifbb #olympia

