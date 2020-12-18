Here are the callouts from the 2020 Ms. Olympia pre-judging.

First Callout:

  • Irene Anderson
  • Mayla Ash
  • Monique Jones
  • Margie Martin
  • Andrea Shaw
  • Helle Trevino

Final Callout:

  • Mayla Ash
  • Margie Martin
  • Andrea Shaw
  • Helle Trevino

