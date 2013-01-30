Ben Pakulski is in his home away from home, Tamp, FL, training exclusively for the 2013 Arnold Clsssic.

In this bodybuilding workout video, Ben Pakulski takes us through an intense chest workout using a combination of free weights, machines and bands. Pakman is incorporating different types of workouts he's learned over the years tailored toword his physiqe and mindset. A combination of bodybuilding workouts coupled with strength and conditioning principles is what makes Pakulski feel he's hitting the right combination for his physique.