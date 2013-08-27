IFBB Pro and Guru Dennis James is in Kuwait working on Mamdouh Elssbiay's final preparation for the 2013 Mr Olympia.

DJ arrived yesterday afternoon and already has Big Ramy going through the Menace's torturous workouts. Here's a few updated photos with Ramy weighing 310lbs / 141kg with just under 4 weeks to go for the big show.

Quick Training Clip from Camp Menace

https://www.facebook.com/video/embed?video_id=10153208326730121