IFBB

Classic Physique Competitor Dani Younan's Go-to Shoulder Exercises

Whip up dominating delts with 2018 Fit World Pro Classic Physique champ Dani Younan’s eight-ingredient workout.

by


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stop WAITING for things to happen and GO OUT AND MAKE THEM HAPPEN💪🙏

A post shared by Dani Younan (@daniyounan_ifbbpro) on

If you’re looking for an out-of-the-box delt routine, don’t ask Dani Younan. The 5'8", 195-pound Californian’s impressive delt development stems from his “basic is best” mantra. He’s amassed two IFBB Pro League classic physique wins and a sixth-place showing at the Arnold Classic and Olympia. Here, he shares his once-a-week routine. It’s nothing special, but, after totaling 32 working sets, it does the damn job.

SUBSTITUTIONS ALLOWED 

Younan will sub in other similar moves for the ones listed below as he sees fit. The main key is to do at least two exercises for each head of the deltoid in each workout to maximize the blood flow to the muscle. “I believe this is how you get full, rounded shoulder development,” he says.

BACK BURNER

While many people start their workout with a press, Younan gravitates to a rear-delt move. “For some reason, it helps me get a better overall pump, pushing blood into the posterior delt right at the beginning,” he says. He’ll do one warmup set and then four sets of 12 to 15 reps before failure (on rear delts and all other exercises), “no matter how heavy I go,” he says.

SPICING UP  THE RESULTS 

Although he likes a straightforward, no-frills approach to his workouts, Younan does employ a few intensity techniques to push his delts to failure. “If I’m with a training partner, we always add forced reps to the end of a few sets, but if I’m alone I’ll mainly pair exercises into supersets and do them until failure. I like doing that at least every other workout or whenever my energy levels are low, since it shortens the length of the workout.”

Exercise 1

Seated Dumbbell Shoulder Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Seated Dumbbell Shoulder Press thumbnail
4 sets
12 to 15 reps
-- rest
Delt Heads Targeted: Anterior, Middle

Exercise 2

Behind-the-Neck Shoulder Press
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
12 to 15 reps
-- rest
*Perform on the Smith machine. Delt Heads Targeted: Anterior, Middle

Exercise 3

Reverse Pec Deck Flye
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
12 to 15 reps
-- rest
Delt Heads Targeted: Posterior

Exercise 4

Cable Crossover You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, D-Handle Attachment How to
Cable Crossover thumbnail
4 sets
12 to 15 reps
-- rest
*Reverse. Delt Heads Targeted: Posterior

Exercise 5

Dumbbell Lateral Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Lateral Raise thumbnail
4 sets
12 to 15 reps
-- rest
Delt Heads Targeted: Middle

Exercise 6

Machine Lateral Raise
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
12 to 15 reps
-- rest
Delt Heads Targeted: Middle

Exercise 7

Barbell Upright Row You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Upright Row thumbnail
4 sets
12 to 15 reps
-- rest
Delt Heads Targeted: Anterior, Middle

Exercise 8

Dumbbell Front Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Front Raise thumbnail
4 sets
12 to 15 reps
-- rest
Delt Heads Targeted: Anterior
Topics:
Comments