George Peterson III Passes Away at Age 37
“Da Bull” was going to compete in the Olympia 212 Showdown in Orlando.Read article
Francielle Mattos made Olympia history as the first winner of the Wellness division at Olympia 2021. This year was the first time Olympia held the wellness competition and the champ was more than excited to share it with her fans and followers.
“Campeã galera 🏆⭕️😭
A primeira Miss Wellness @mrolympiallc da história do fisiculturismo!
.
Com essa foto quero agradecer grandemente o meu patrocinador a @integralmedica a empresa que mais investe e acredita no fisiculturismo do Brasil 🇧🇷”