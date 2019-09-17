Amanda Suarez

Highlights from Day Two of the 2019 Olympia Expo

Even if you weren't at the Las Vegas Convention Center to catch all the action, you can see the highlights here.

If you weren't in Vegas to take in the sights and sounds of the 2019 Mr. Olympia, don't worry; we've got all the highlights right here at M&F

Check out this roundup of photos from Saturday at the Olympia Expo, and check out Friday's expo highlights here. For full contest coverage, head to muscleandfitness.com/olympia2019

Seven-time 212 Olympia winner Flex Lewis hit the Olympia Expo looking bigger than ever at the Yamamoto Nutrition booth. 

Spartan set up a short course in the middle of the Olympia Expo, and everyone was welcome to try their hand at some tough obstacles. 

Men's Physique competitor Ryan Terry got pumped backstage at Saturday morning's prejudging at the Expo Stage. 

Competitors wait backstage at the Olympia Expo.

Men's Physique competitor Ondrej Kmostak warms up backstage at the expo. 

Bodybuilding wasn't the only thing going on at the expo. Here, a Strongman competitor does a farmer's carry. 

Former UFC middleweight fighter Nick Diaz stopped by the Trifecta booth for a meet and greet with fans. 

Bikini Olympia prejudging took place on Saturday morning at the Olympia Expo stage, and all eyes were on the stunning lineup of competitors.

Weights were flying at the Kettlebell Sport Open Cup of North America. 

