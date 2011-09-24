SHERU CLASSIC: DAY TWO

September 24, 2011

India’s first ever professional bodybuilding contest, the IFBB Sheru Classic, kicked off on Thursday in Mumbai. The three-day event began with a press conference, where the global media got to know some of the best bodybuilders and figure competitors in the world.

Following the press conference, a group of athlete’s headed out to the local Gold’s Gym in Mumbai for a workout and some fun. The crew included Mr. Olympia Phil Heath, Kai Greene, Toney Freeman, Ms. Figure Olympia Nicole Wilkins, Ms. Bikini Olympia Nicole Nagrani, Hany Rambod, Kim Oddo, and team from FLEX Magazine. FLEX photographer Isaac Hinds was on hand to catch all the action from this amazing experience and you can see the photos by clicking on the links below.

FLEXonline also got the entire trip on video and you can look forward to that next week! For now, take a loot at the photos and see what happened in the gym and in the streets. Things really got interesting when Mr. Olympia decided to hit a few poses on the sidewalk…take a look:

Events at the Sheru Classic continue Saturday with all day fitness expo. Then on Sunday, the competitors take the stage. Here are the details:

WHAT: 2011 IFBB Sheru Classic Bodybuilding & Figure Championships

WHERE: Mumbia, India

WHEN: September 25, 2011

TIME: Pre-Judging at 10:00am / Finals at 6:30pm

