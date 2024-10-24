After years of trying to balance my cardio and strength training, I started using strength-based cardio workouts as a go-to option when my schedule—or that of my athletes—was tight. Instead of logging hours on a treadmill or pounding the pavement, I began incorporating workouts that preserve muscle while giving me cardio’s fat-burning, heart-pumping benefits.

Whether it’s squeezing in a session when time is short, adding a mental challenge to an already intense workout, or replacing a traditional Zone 2 session with something more dynamic, these unconventional workouts deliver every time.

With my clients and athletes, I’ve found that these strength-based cardio workout routines are a game-changer. Sled pushes, kettlebell swings, and med ball slams make the most of our time and create a physical and mental challenge that keeps everyone fully engaged. These sessions push limits and mix things up, preventing the monotony that can come with traditional cardio workouts. Best of all, they preserve muscle while burning fat, which is key when prioritizing strength.

If you’re ready to trade in steady-state boredom for high-intensity, muscle-preserving cardio, let’s explore five workouts I’ve used to push myself and my athletes to the next level.

The Benefits of Unconventional Cardio Workouts

Unconventional cardio is a game-changer for anyone who wants to burn fat without sacrificing muscle mass. Unlike traditional steady-state cardio, which can sometimes eat into your strength and size, strength-based cardio workouts maintain (and even build) lean muscle while elevating your heart rate.

The combination of dynamic, full-body movements like sled pushes, kettlebell swings, and battle ropes taxes your cardiovascular system while simultaneously working your muscles—increasing strength, power, and endurance.

These workouts are also time efficient. Combining strength training and cardio into a single session maximizes calorie burn in less time. Additionally, the explosive nature of these exercises ramps up your metabolism post-workout, meaning you’ll continue burning fat even after you’re done. And since these workouts challenge your muscles and cardiovascular system, you’ll build more significant and efficient overall fitness.

How to Progress Your Workouts and Measure Success

As with any training program, progress is key to seeing results. You can adjust these strength-based cardio workouts in several ways to ensure you’re constantly improving. Here’s how I’ve done it with both my training and when working with athletes:

Increase Time or Rounds:

For AMRAP and EMOM workouts, one of the easiest ways to progress is by adding more rounds or increasing the duration of work. Start with a manageable amount, then add 1–2 minutes or an extra round each week. For example, if you’re doing a 10-minute EMOM, add another 2-3 minutes each week to push your endurance and strength.

Add Weight:

For exercises like sled pushes, thrusters, or kettlebell swings, increasing the load will challenge your strength and keep your progress moving forward. This could mean adding more weight to your sled, using heavier kettlebells, or upgrading to a heavier barbell for thrusters. When working with clients, I’ll often bump the weight once they can complete a workout without struggling to maintain proper form or intensity.

Shorten Rest Periods:

Another way to make these workouts more intense is by reducing your rest times between rounds or exercises. This increases the cardiovascular demand and tests your muscular endurance. Start by cutting down rest by 10–15 seconds each week, and notice how your conditioning improves.

Track Reps:

For AMRAP or TABATA-style workouts, track how many reps you complete in each set or round. As you progress, you should see an increase in the number of reps you can do within the given time frame. I’ve found this to be a great way to measure strength gains and endurance improvements over time.

Focus on Efficiency:

In EMOM or interval workouts, finishing the exercises faster while maintaining form is a great way to gauge progress. Finishing your sets earlier with more time to rest is a clear sign that your stamina and strength are improving.

5 Strength-Based Cardio Workouts for Shredded Gains

Pyramid AMRAP Sled Push & Kettlebell Swing Combo

Instructions: Perform as many rounds as possible (AMRAP) in the given time frame, increasing time intervals as you progress.

30 seconds: Sled push (as heavy as possible, 20 meters)

30 seconds: Kettlebell swings

Rest: 1 minute

After each round, add 15 seconds to both the sled push and kettlebell swings. Continue for 5 total rounds or until failure.

Why it works: Sled pushes ignite your quads, hamstrings, and glutes while demanding significant cardiovascular effort. Kettlebell swings build explosive hip power and elevate your heart rate, creating a metabolic furnace for shredding fat.

TABATA Thrusters & Battle Ropes

Instructions: Perform 20 seconds of work followed by 10 seconds of rest for 8 total rounds (4 minutes).

Exercise 1: Thrusters with dumbbells or a barbell

Exercise 2: Alternating battle rope slams

Why it works: TABATA intervals are a proven fat burner. You’re working the upper and lower body simultaneously by pairing thrusters with battle ropes. Thrusters target your legs, shoulders, and core, while battle ropes keep your heart rate sky-high and boost upper-body endurance.

Interval Med Ball Circuit for Strength & Power

Instructions: Perform each exercise for 40 seconds, followed by 20 seconds of rest. Complete 4 rounds.

Exercise 1: Med ball slams

Exercise 2: Rotational throws (alternating sides)

Exercise 3: Overhead med ball lunges

Why it works: Med balls provide a dynamic way to train full-body power. These intervals target multiple planes of movement, building rotational strength and coordination while still giving you that intense cardio burn.

5-Minute Mini AMRAP: Kettlebell & Bodyweight Burnout

Instructions: Set a timer for 5 minutes and perform as many rounds as possible of the following:

5 Kettlebell cleans

10 Pushups

15 Air squats

Why it works: This short, intense AMRAP challenges your endurance and strength simultaneously. The cleans hit your posterior chain and shoulders, while bodyweight moves keep your pace fast and consistent, turning it into a fat-burning cardio session.

EMOM (Every Minute on the Minute) Sled Push, Thrusters & Battle Ropes

Instructions: At the start of every minute, perform the following exercises. If you finish early, rest for the remainder of the minute. Continue for 10-15 minutes.

Minute 1: Sled push (20 meters)

Minute 2: 10 Thrusters (with dumbbells or barbell)

Minute 3: 15 seconds of battle rope slams (max intensity)

Why it works: EMOM workouts help you develop pacing and endurance. The intensity spikes during each minute as you try to finish the exercises as quickly as possible, building not just muscle but mental grit and cardiovascular capacity.