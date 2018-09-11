The Uncrowned People's Champions: Mamdouh Elssbiay

At the upcoming Mr. Olympia, fans in attendance will have the chance to vote and influence the results.

At the pre-judging on Friday, Sept. 14, and at the following day’s finals, those at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas will be given access, via their mobile devices, to enable them to vote on the outcome of the contest. Their votes will count toward the official decision. Collectively the fans will be included as an additional judge on the voting panel. If they choose a different winner than the other judges, that competitor will be awarded the honor of becoming the inaugural People’s Champion. (To get your tickets and become part of Olympia history, go to mrolympia.com.)

Throughout the years, certain competitors, for various reasons, have held the mantle of the People’s Champion long before it became an official title. Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay is one of the outstanding competitors who has unofficially been given the People’s Champ accolade by the masses.

As we look forward to this year’s Olympia and the possible election of the first-ever offficial People’s Champion, one figure looms large (in every sense of the word). We’re talking about 300-plus-pounder Big Ramy. After bursting onto the pro scene in 2013, the likable Egyptian has become hugely popular due to his monstrous size, affable personality, and constant improvement. If he doesn’t become the 14th holder of the sport’s most prestigious title, he could well make history anyway by being offcially elected as the inaugural People’s Champ. All will be revealed in Sin City between Sept. 13 and 16.

