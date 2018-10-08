This Guy Deadlifted Over Four Times His Bodyweight

In this last couple of weeks, we’ve highlighted a couple of young powerhouses. Like this guy. And this guy. Well, we now bring you yet another muscle-bound millennial—24-year old Cailer Woolam, who just broke his own world record for the heaviest deadlift at 100kg (220 pounds), with a 948-pound pull at the WRPF World Championships in Moscow, Russia.
948lbs/430kg to break the 100kg all time world record ..again lol. 2nd attempt deadlift. Heaviest deadlift in competition by any American ever Reguardless of gear or weigh class. And it secured me a 2001lb total in sleeves @ 98kgbw. Happy I was able to make it happen on the other side of the world in a different time zone. 4th meet in a row to break an all time world record. I am beyond pleased to walk away with a PR total after all of my Injuries and setbacks this year. And with little to no squat training leading up to the meet. The challenge of traveling across the world and competing was very hard, but I did my best to show up and do what I could do. Easier off the ground with the big plates. But very very hard to control the bar whip at the top for those wondering. Amazing meet here in Moscow! #wrpfworldchampionship @thekilocartel @mbslingshot @powerhousenutritionlbk @herbstrong
Woolam is a notorious deadlifter in the powerlifting community, and it’s not just because of his age or the amount of weight he rips off the floor—it’s because he uses a strapless, double overhand grip. And sitting at 215-pounds, Woolam managed to lift more than four times his body weight off of the floor.