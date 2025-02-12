Brandon Curry is cutting a mean shadow as he counts down the days to the 2025 Arnold Classic and when it comes to exercises, “The Prodigy” recently shared that he is going heavy with his standing dumbbell rows. Here’s how to replicate Curry’s tried-and-tested technique in order to reach for your own success.

“As promised, I got some footage today of the 200lb dumbbell rows,” wrote Curry in an Instagram Post for his 1.2 million followers. The bodybuilder appeared primed for perfection as the 2019 Mr Olympia winner invited fans over to his YouTube channel to watch him further dissect his technique. “To those of you who are questioning my row technique and want to learn why I do what I do, I’ll explain.”

How Brandon Curry Easily Dumbbell Rows 200 Pounds

Curry’s demonstration shows him steadying himself with one hand on the dumbbell rack, and while no one is about to push “The Prodigy” out of the way, you may find that it is better gym etiquette to lean against an inclined bench. Of course, once you win a Mr Olympia title you can claim the rack for yourself and no one will object.

“As you see, I’m going heavy,” noted Curry, placing his front leg out. “This provides more stability when using the heavier load. Curry keeps his lead leg straight and reaches down with the dumbbell before lifting it back up, all without bending the knee. This keeps weight focused more on his upper body, taxing his lats and rhomboids.

Notice that the bodybuilder is lifting more to the front than to his side to reduce the twist on his waist. “As you see, I’m really reaching into the stretch. Once I get comfortable, as the reps go, I stretch more and more.” Between his sets of 10-12 reps, Curry joked that he places the dumbbell on the floor because it is “freakin’ heavy.” He then switches the lead leg and repeats the process. “You will see that my torso is not getting a lot of torque,” he explained. “I actually am moving forwards and backwards in a motion, instead of a side or waist motion, so this keeps the obliques and the lower back out of it as much as possible. If you’ve never tried this stance, I recommend it for rowing heavy dumbbells.”

“We are just under 3 weeks out from the @arnoldsports 2025 and I’m still digging for more,” said the big man in his original IG post. Of course, “The Prodigy” won the event back in 2019 and 2022 and if his current size is anything to go by, who wouldn’t give his rows a go?

