Natalia Abraham Coelho may not have a Women’s Physique Olympia win under her belt just yet, but boy has she come close. The IFBB Pro League athlete placed second in 2018 and third in 2019, followed up by a big win at the 2020 Arnold Classic Women’s Physique International.

The 23-year-old powerhouse has nothing but time to cement her name in IFBB history, and even in COVID-19 quarantine, she’s making sure not to waste it. Coelho took over the Olympia Instagram page to show fans what a day in her life is like, including a killer home workout for glutes and hamstrings.

Coelho doesn’t have much home gym equipment, but she makes do with just a few homemade items.

The first is an empty whey protein tub that she’s filled with water and sand. Depending on how heavy you want to go, you can fill an empty jug with whatever you want to create your own weight. She also uses a full backpack, a case of water bottles, and two full gallon jugs of water.

Here are the moves she does to get some blood flowing to her glutes and hams at home:

Hyperextensions: This is one piece of equipment she does have, but you can sub in a similar move (like one of these).

Squats: She uses the sand-filled protein tub, making sure to take 3 seconds on the way down, hold at the bottom for 3 seconds, and then come up.

Walking Lunges: Coelho puts on a heavy backpack and doubles down by holding the tub of sand as she does these.

Stiff-leg Deadlifts: With a full gallon jug of water in each hand, Coelho notes that taking your time and squeezing the glutes is key here.

Bulgarian Split Squats: Coelho holds a case of water on her shoulders as the weight, performing these at the bottom of the stairs.

Back Squats: Using the case of water, Coelho provides another option for weighted squats at home.

To finish the routine, Coelho does a decline plank with her feet against the wall, alternating tapping each foot to the floor.

Here’s the full video of her at-home moves for glutes and hams:

Check out the rest of her Olympia Home Gym Series takeover here to find out what her diet and routine look like ahead of her prep for the 2020 Olympia.

Check out the rest of her Olympia Home Gym Series takeover here to find out what her diet and routine look like ahead of her prep for the 2020 Olympia.