Dorian Yates has always prided himself on being shredded, even with an average weight of 260 pounds during his Olympia performances, but in a recent Instagram post, “The Shadow” took his two million Instagram followers on a trip down memory lane and recounted how, in 1997, the big man was bigger than ever.

“This was the most monstrous, heaviest I’ve ever been,” explained Yates while sharing a grainy video of his epic stature. “I have to say, even I’m impressed with the size and condition here! I was 310 pounds here and in pretty good condition for that weight.

The Health Crisis That Almost Stopped Yates in 1997

1997 has started out much like Yates’ previous other campaigns and having won the Mr. Olympia title every year since 1992, there was no reason to think that a sixth consecutive title would be a different journey. Those thoughts were soon laid to rest, however, when “The Shadow” suffered with a debilitating medical mishap as bodybuilding’s most prestigious show approached. “…Unfortunately, six weeks out, I suffered from internal bleeding and was hospitalised for four days and needed two transfusions,” explained Yates of his perilous predicament. “…it was due to a prescribed anti-inflammatory,” he revealed.

Of course, with Yates being the voice behind the “Blood & Guts” mindset, the Olympia icon had no intention of bowing out, still, that wouldn’t be the only major setback that this master of muscle would be required to endure. “Three weeks later, I tore my triceps! No excuses, it’s what happened,” reflected Yates.

Incredibly, the buff Brit didn’t just make it to the 1997 Olympia stage, he captured his sixth consecutive Mr. Olympia trophy in the process. “So, it was nothing short of a miracle that I even got on stage, because these setbacks were enormous,” shared the legend. “But I am proud of myself for digging deep and competing… and winning!”

Having gone through hell to win the 1997 Olympia title, fending off superstar contenders like Nasser El Sonbaty, Shawn Ray, Paul Dillett, and Lee Priest, Yates would have been forgiven for taking his $110K in prize money, and taking a well-earned break from the stage. Instead, the working champion fulfilled his guest posing obligations and gave fans a glimpse of what would become his most monstrous physique ever.

How Dorian Yates Still Won the 1997 Mr. Olympia

“From this video, you can see what was in progress and what could’ve happened,” stated the six-time Mr. Olympia, who retired that same year. “I think I could have been shredded at 280-pounds, I reckon, but I guess we’ll never know, and that’s said with no regrets.”

With a growing list of injuries brought about by the wear and tear of the grind, including back and shoulder issues, Yates soon became an influential figure in the coaching and supplementation worlds. “But it is interesting to look back and show you guys what could’ve happened,” he reminisced, noting that his strength was at an all time during his final days in the competitive bodybuilding industry. “My strength was through the roof,” he said. “I was going through my logbooks to see what kind of number I was lifting.”

Hammer Strength Pulldowns: 300 pounds / 150kg

300 pounds / 150kg Barbell Rows: 425 pounds / 192kg

425 pounds / 192kg Hammer Strength Rows: 275 pounds / 125kg

275 pounds / 125kg Incline Hammer Press: 485 pounds / 220kg

485 pounds / 220kg Leg Press: 1,157 pounds / 525kg

Leg press workings:

24×20 = 480 2 x 10 = 20 weight of machine = 25 total = 525kg



With his size and determination to being the best that he could be on stage, Dorian Yates holds a special place in the hearts of millions of old-school bodybuilding fans. “Dorian, you a genius. Your workouts help me a lot,” commented one of his impressed IG followers. “Those numbers are bonkers,” added another.

