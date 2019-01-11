Training Tips From Every Mr. Olympia Winner in History

Phil Heath: '11, '12, '13, '14, '15, '16, '17

2011: When I go heavy on stiffleg deadlifts, I feel them too much in my back. Stay light and focus on the stretch, maintaining constant tension.

2012: Don’t do extreme low-fat and low-carb in the off-season. Instead, focus on getting enough protein and calories to grow.

2013: I don’t do any wrist curls. I’m lucky that my forearms grow enough from biceps work, especially hammer curls.

2014: The most important thing for gaining size is patience. The journey is long. Stick to the program, eat right, and train right.

2015: Be better than your previous self, but always know that it's going to take time, time and more time.

2016: Training after shows provides a great rebound if you are eating somewhat clean and staying hydrated.

2017: Look at yourself in the mirror and ask, "Am I doing enough?" If the answer is "no," then it's time to get your ass up and get to work!