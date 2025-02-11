Wesley Vissers doesn’t just complete in the Men’s Classic Division; he also appreciates the physiques that paved the way. When you think of a narrow waist, huge chest, and bulging biceps, Arnold Schwarzenegger is synonymous with one of bodybuilding’s most heralded eras and Vissers is eager to pay tribute. In a recent Instagram post, “The Dutch Oak” revealed two moves that he uses to recreate some of that Arnold magic. Try it for yourself.

“As you may know, I’ve always looked up to Arnold” commented the Dutch IFBB Pro in an inspirational post for his 1 million plus Instagram followers. “And one image that always comes to mind is the dominance of his biceps — full, peaked, exactly what I think just looks plain awesome.”

Indeed, Arnold’s physique led The Terminator star to seven Mr Olympia trophies, but his frame was more akin to Chris Bumstead than Samson Dauda. While monsters now reign in the Open Division, the Classic grouping is often seen as a hark back to Arnold’s heyday. “In Classic Physique, every muscle needs to flow harmoniously,” explained Vissers. “Well-developed biceps add that undeniable finishing touch.”

Vissers made a childhood dream come true when he won the 2024 Arnold Classic and is hoping to build his biceps better for a back-to-back victory this year. “One of my go-to methods would be the ultimate squeeze & stretch combo,” he revealed.

Wesley Vissers’ Squeeze and Stretch Combo for Bigger Biceps

Vissers uses dumbbell concentration curls “for that peak contraction, ensuring every fiber is engaged for the ultimate peak.” The purpose of the concentration curl is to slow things down and feel the flex. Many people take a seat and rely on their thigh for arm support, but Vissers executes his reps from a standing position with his elbows floating so that he can’t bounce off his leg for momentum.

Following up with single arm cable curls, The Dutch Oak performs this move “At hip height to emphasize the stretch, unlocking the fullness of the entire biceps.” This is not the first time that this bodybuilder has shown love for cable curls. “A muscle grows best under a stretched position,” he shared in a previous demonstration. “But, as I go down, the tension increases and builds up more and more, and the maximum tension is when the stretch is at the max.”

To try this bicep bulging duo of exercises for yourself aim for 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps. The key is to go heavy but not so much that you sacrifice form. Go slow and steady because working on the mind-to-muscle connection is the order of this session. When it comes to the ultimate squeeze and stretch, Vissers explained that it is essential to “master both, be consistent with it, and watch your biceps grow to their full, peaky potential.”

