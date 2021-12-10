Some bodybuilders are less inhibited when it comes to posing. Kevin Levrone has never had any problems showing off, as he did in this photo session for Flex magazine at Zuma Beach, CA.

At one end of Zuma there are high cliffs. We walked along the waterline until we were below these cliffs. Weather can often be cloudy along the coast, but the weather this day was perfect-sunny and warm, with a refreshing sea breeze. “I think California is just showing off for me,” Kevin said, as Pelicans dived off the cliffs above and a school of dolphins swam outside the surf line.

California has always had a reputation for promoting itself. And the beach has always been a part of the California experience in the public mind. Levrone had a spectacular physique, so it made sense that photographing him in a spectacular setting was a good idea.

At the end of the photo session, a seal came up and started sun bathing itself on the beach.

So, you may be something of a show-off yourself, Kevin – but try to top the California beach at its best. It’s great to photograph a real show off-both model and location.

Kevin Levrone had an amazing career as a competitive bodybuilder. During his professional career, Levrone competed in 68 IFBB Professional contests. Considered one of the best bodybuilders of the 1990’s, even though he never won the prestigious Mr. Olympia title, he has won 23 pro shows, holding the record of the most wins as an IFBB professional until Ronnie Coleman set the new record in 2004 and that record was eventually broken by Dexter Jackson in 2016 with 29 wins.

Kevin Levrone Bodybuilding Competition History