When it comes to female physique bodybuilding competition, Viviana Soldano wasn’t at the top during her competition days but that’s because genetics can play dirty tricks. There are bodies that look great off-season but not so much after serious dieting. Because of unequal distribution of adipose cells, some lose fat in one area but not enough in others. When some competitors diet to lose fat, they sacrifice a lot of muscle no matter what they try.

And then there are others who do not get hard and defined through dieting, they just “shrink.” They lose shape, fullness and proportion and end up more deflated than lean and muscular.

When I first saw Viviana Soldano on stage in a figure competition, it was as if there were spotlights trained just on her. She shined like a diamond. She had a beautiful face and a full, fit, sexy body. But she was not in the kind of condition the other competitors were, not what the judges were looking for. But I was so impressed, I arranged to do several photo shoots with her. In the studio, her waterfront home and in desert locations. I thought she was one of the best models I’d worked with.

On one excursion into the desert, where the landscape looked like the surface of the moon, the temperature was 113F (45C) but it didn’t bother Viviana. She walked with me over rough terrain and posed beautifully. The heat didn’t bother her. We ended up with a lot of fantastic images.

After not being successful in competition at first, Viviana doubled down. She started working with one of the best coaches and dieted as hard as anyone. But it turns out she is one of those individuals – and there are many others – who just lost size and shape after extreme diets, but never get hard, defined and muscular enough. One of those competitors who simply lacks the specific kind of genetics for muscle competition.

But, as I wrote above, Viviana always looked like a “star” to me on stage and I ended up with hundreds of great photos of her in my archives. Contests aside, she has a large following of fans and supporters who recognize how special she is.

Not so successful in contests, Viviana is in demand as a model and otherwise stands out from the crowd because she SHINES LIKE A DIAMOND! Viviana Soldano is really something special.

Check out more of Viviana Soldano at www.vivianasoldano.com.