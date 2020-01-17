Your body type is the hand you were dealt—what you do with it is completely up to you. Some were born lean, some were born thicker, but all were born with the ability to shape their body. Genetics determines the type of body structure we will have, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t change how our body’s will ultimately look due to genetics.

To be fair, these “body types” are more like guidelines than they are hard-and-fast definitions. Very few people are “true ectomorphs,” for example, and there are a host of other physical factors—natural resting metabolism, for example—that will define a person’s body composition (fat-to-muscle ratio) and ability to change.

The same kind of training will not work for every body type. Just as different trees require differing amounts of water and sunlight, differing body types require different stimuli in different amounts.No one program can effectively train all three body types. Some people need lower reps, and more rest, while others need higher reps and shorter rest periods. It all depends on you and your body.