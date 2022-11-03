You know the saying, “There’s an app for that”? Well, no matter the season or activity, there’s also hoodie for that—and nearly every other occasion under the fall sun. And although sweatshirt season is officially here, does it ever fully go away? Not really. From Pull overs to zip-ups, the never-not-trending top comes in all different designs and fabrics equipped for all seasons.

From lightweight, UV protection to water-resistant, or fleece-lined, this list of hoodies and sweatshirts will fit your every need, in every season, for every workout.