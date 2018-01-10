Courtesy Image

Gear

3 Game-changing Fitness Apparel Brands That Can Elevate Your Performance

In need of some new gym gear?

open graph homepage image thumbnail by
Courtesy Image
View Gallery (3)

We all have our go-to gym gear brands, but an upgrade should always be welcomed. 

CEP Compression, Tommy John, and 2XU are all relatively new entries in the fitness brand market space, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth a shot. Each brand brings their own flavor to the table and has their own specialty. 

Take a quick spin through this gallery to learn about the heritage of each brand, and if they fit your lifestyle. 

3 Game-changing Fitness Apparel Brands That Can Elevate Your Performance
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 3
close
1 of 3
Courtesy Image
1. 2XU

CEO: Paul Higgins

Founded: 2005

Headquarters: Melbourner, Victoria, Australia

Products: Tights, shorts, tanks, shirts, socks, sleeves, vests, underwear

Says Higgins: "When 2XU was founded in 2005, we focused exclusively on elite endurance athletes. For them, injury prevention and faster recovery were primary needs, and sports compression wasn’t delivering to their extreme demand. Something next level was required. Now 2XU is spending millions on research and development to ensure a measurable benefit. We spent nearly three years developing our proprietary PWX fabric, which allows the garment to deliver high levels of compressive power but be light- weight and flexible. We also developed graduated compression, which allows greater blood flow and improved lymphatic return. To deliver this in a medical compression sock is one thing, but to deliver this in compression tights and upper-body garments is something that only 2XU does.”

2 of 3
Courtesy Image
2. CEP Compression

Senior Vice President​: Luke Rowe

Founded: 2007

Headquarters: Whitsett, NC

Products: Socks, sleeves, shirts, tights

Says Rowe: “CEP products have a graduated compression that helps blood flow back to the heart through the veins. At the same time, it uses consistent compression to offer stability for the muscles, while priming your arterial blood flow and carrying away metabolic waste products from the muscles. This translates to faster recovery. But our largest competitive advantage is the quality of our manufacturing. Each sock is made with as many as six different yarns—more than 6.2 miles of that yarn—and is run through a program that features 27 quality checks.

“As for use, most don’t realize that the key is to use compression during training and the event. Basically, the best recovery comes from regular usage—you recover more quickly and you can train more intensely. For the athlete adhering to a strict training regimen, compression can be the difference between high-quality workouts and just working out. The fresher you are, the more intense you can train. For the average weekend warrior, you have a product that reduces the chances of injury and makes walking after the workout that much more pleasant.”

3 of 3
Courtesy Image
3. Tommy John

Founder and CEO: Tom Patterson

Founded: 2008

Headquarters: New York, NY

Products: Underwear, undershirts, T-shirts, socks, loungewear, hats

Says Patterson: “I think we’ve addressed certain problems through better fit, fabrics, and function and by marketing products that may be uncomfortable for some to talk about in a more relatable way—like wedgies and swamp butt—and speaking in a way a brand never has before. We don’t want to be the iPhone 7 for the next five years; we want to come out with new versions of it. It’s a relentless pursuit of perfection as we continue to evolve.”

Topics:
Comments