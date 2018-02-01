Courtesy Image

The 7 Best New Electronics You Need for 2018

Pull yourself into 2018 with these new useful and entertaining devices.

Courtesy Image
No matter how old you get, there will always be a certain level of satisfaction when breaking out a new gadget. This goes for both practical tech like wireless headphones and for fun new systems like immersive VR games. Whether you consciously think about it or not, you love your tech and need it.

Take a look at some of the best items 2018 has to offer so far.

Courtesy Image
1. Tile by Tile Sport

This Bluetooth tracker keeps tabs on your phone, wallet, and luggage.

(thetileapp.com, $35)

2 of 7
Courtesy Image
2. Xbox One by Microsoft

The newest Xbox boast 40% more power than any other console and comes 4K-capable for smoother gameplay.

(bestbuy.com, $500)

3 of 7
Courtesy Image
3. Wireless Earbuds by Skybuds

The “twist and lock” design ensures these wireless buds fit snugly in your ears as you move. Charge and store them in the Skydock.

(skybuds.com, $150)

4 of 7
Courtesy Image
4. Playstation VR Worlds Bundle by Sony

This PS VR bundle includes everything you need, provided you already own a PlayStation.

(bhphotovideo.com, $449) 

5 of 7
Courtesy Image
5. Satellite Headphones by Blue

Invest in these comfy cans if you’re a serious music buff who would enjoy 24 hours of playback.

(bluedesigns.com, $399) 

6 of 7
Courtesy Image
6. Voice Smart Speaker by Insignia

Leave it bedside for easy access to your tunes, and allow Google Assistant to answer burning questions.

(bestbuy.com, $100) 

7 of 7
Courtesy Image
7. BT 100 Headphones by Phiaton

These lightweight, sweat- resistant buds block 95% of ambient noise and connect to two devices at once.

(amazon.com, $72) 

