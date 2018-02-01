Courtesy Image
Gear
The 7 Best New Electronics You Need for 2018
Pull yourself into 2018 with these new useful and entertaining devices.
No matter how old you get, there will always be a certain level of satisfaction when breaking out a new gadget. This goes for both practical tech like wireless headphones and for fun new systems like immersive VR games. Whether you consciously think about it or not, you love your tech and need it.
Take a look at some of the best items 2018 has to offer so far.
1 of 7
Courtesy Image
2 of 7
Courtesy Image
3 of 7
Courtesy Image
4 of 7
Courtesy Image
5 of 7
Courtesy Image
6 of 7
Courtesy Image
7 of 7
Courtesy Image