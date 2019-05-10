10 Fit Moms Who Made Amazing Body Transformations

hannahbower2 / diaryofafitmommyofficial / Instagram

Being a mom is no easy feat. On top of all the physical changes your body goes though during and after pregnancy, it's also emotionally taxing. Since the rise of social media, we see more moms than ever taking control of their fitness and inspiring others along the way. 

It doesn’t matter how much you can deadlift or what your squat max is; the real heroes in the gym are the moms who find the time in their hectic schedules to make it there.

Here are 10 incredible, beautiful moms who have taken to social media to prove that there's nothing more badass than motherhood.

yanyahgotitmade / Instagram
Yanyah Milutinović

Instagram: @yanyahgotitmade

Born and raised in Sweden, 32-year-old Yanyah Milutinović has been an athlete all her life. So after she gave birth to her first child in 2018, the certified personal trainer and fitness model was ready to reclaim her body. She documented her pregnancy and postpartum workouts on Instagram, offering advice and inspiration to moms everywhere. 

getfitwithashley_ / Instagram
Ashley Campos

Instagram: @getfitwithashley_

Talk about mom strength! Ashley Campos is an Army vet and mother of two from San Antonio, TX. In 2014, nine months after giving birth, she decided to change her lifestyle and lost a whopping 80 pounds in less than a year.

During her second pregnancy, Campos gained only one third of the weight she did her first time around, thanks to her healthier lifestyle. This also meant that shedding the excess pounds after giving birth was far less of a struggle. She keeps followers posted via Instagram with consistent updates and advocates for mental health awareness. 

hannahbower2 / Instagram
Hannah Bower

Instagram: @hannahbower2

First-time momma Hannah Bower has always been a fitness fanatic. After a gymnastics injury dislocated both of her elbows, ending her collegiate gymnastics career, she gained 40 pounds and felt lost.

Seven years later, not only has she healed and refocused her life, but she lost the weight and fell back in love with fitness. She keeps more than 500,000 Instagram followers in the loop as she navigates motherhood, marriage, and making it to the gym with humor and honesty. Bower also documents her fitness regimen on her website.

Erica

Instagram: @ericafitlove

Erica, known online as ericafitlove, lost an impressive 130 pounds in just 15 months on her journey to a fitter, healthier life. This mother of one owns and operates her own fitness studio, Fit Love Studio, in Ohio, and she shares her story to empower other moms on Instagram with more than 470,000 followers.

julesfit.journey / Instagram
Julia

Instagram: @julesfit.journey

This young mom used to find plenty of excuses not to make it to the gym, but she soon realized that her mindset was the only thing standing in between her and a healthier life. Now, through proper diet and a consistent fitness routine, Julia (who goes by julesfit.journey) is now inspiring thousands of Instagram followers.

bybrittanynoonan / Instagram
Brittany Noonan

Instagram: @bybrittanynoonan

This Australian mom of two daughters wants to show others that having children doesn’t ruin your body. Noonan runs Move Mama, an at-home fitness program for “pregnancy, postpartum, and beyond” according to its Instagram page. Noonan aspires to inspire her daughters and women everywhere to love themselves and embrace their strength on both her Move Mama and main Instagram pages.

Sia Cooper

Instagram: @diaryofafitmommyofficial

Sia Cooper is a mom of two who hasn't shied away from sharing her personal fitness journey with her 1.2 million Instagram followers. She's been open about her struggles with eating disorders, body image, and leaving an emotionally abusive relationship, sharing it all with honesty and strength. Recently, she spoke to Shape about her decision to have her breast implants removed and why it's made her feel even more feminine than ever. 

Tori

Instagram: @torigoestiny

This keto queen and mother of one lost more than 40 pounds and isn’t looking back. Known on Instagram as “torigoestiny,” Tori shares her workouts, meals, and daily life with thousands of followers. 

chancieraefit / Instagram
Chancie Rae

Instagram: @chancieraefit

Chancie Rae is a proud Texan and mom of three who lost more than 100 pounds. She talks about taking things one day at a time and the importance of patience to her more than 58,000 followers. 

losermentality / Instagram
Shandra

Instagram: @losermentality

This self-described keto runner lost 116 pound and took control of her life while raising her two children. Shandra believes that keto helped her understand how to better manage her diet, and she's never looked back. She breaks down her healthier lifestyle on Instagram and on her Loser Mentality website.

