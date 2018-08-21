jlo / Instagram

9 Times Jennifer Lopez Looked Fitter Than Ever on Instagram

At 49 years old, the singer, actress, and producer clearly prioritizes her fitness routine.

Jennifer Lopez has always been fit, but lately she looks better than ever. You need look no further than her Instagram page to see that she takes fitness seriously, and at 49, she's got a toned physique to show for it.

Whether she's knocking out a couple's workout with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez or getting in a sweat session before a long night of performing, Lopez prioritizes her gym time. And while she's a celebrity with access to top trainers, she's also a mom of twins who's constantly juggling music and acting gigs. 

Lopez has more than 78 million Instagram followers, and she shares plenty of photos of her enviable body that would leave anyone with a sudden drive to hit the gym harder. 

Click through for Lopez's fittest Instagram posts.

 

1 of 9
As far as Lopez is concerned, a heat wave is no reason to skip a workout.

Check out the full post here

2 of 9
Lopez has been going out of her way to stay fit for years. In this makeup-free 2016 shot, she rocks a matching gym outfit to do some cardio.

Check out the full post here.

3 of 9
Lopez is no stranger to a morning workout. 

Check out the full post here.

4 of 9

Even when she's got a nighttime performance at her Planet Hollywood residency, Lopez doesn't make excuses to skip a workout.

Check out the full post here.

5 of 9
Lopez and Rodriguez, the former All-Star slugger, stay fit together with a couple's workouts. 

Check out the full post here.

6 of 9
Lopez's vivacious stage presence and dancing have been two of her trademarks over the years, and all that rehearsing can't hurt when it comes to maintaining a fit physique. 

Check out the full post here

7 of 9
During her birthday week, Lopez knocked out a #SundayFunday workout to start off strong.

Check out the full post here.

8 of 9
Even J-Lo's athleisure looks are fitness inspiration.

Check out the full post here.

9 of 9
Ahead of her Video Vanguard award and performance at the 2018 MTV VMAs, Lopez announced that her favorite workout leggings would be available in styles inspired by her career.

Check out the full post here

