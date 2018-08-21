9 Times Jennifer Lopez Looked Fitter Than Ever on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez has always been fit, but lately she looks better than ever. You need look no further than her Instagram page to see that she takes fitness seriously, and at 49, she's got a toned physique to show for it.

Whether she's knocking out a couple's workout with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez or getting in a sweat session before a long night of performing, Lopez prioritizes her gym time. And while she's a celebrity with access to top trainers, she's also a mom of twins who's constantly juggling music and acting gigs.

Lopez has more than 78 million Instagram followers, and she shares plenty of photos of her enviable body that would leave anyone with a sudden drive to hit the gym harder.

Click through for Lopez's fittest Instagram posts.