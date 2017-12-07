CrossFit's Colleen Fotsch On Training, Self-esteem, and How to Reach Fitness Goals

Red Bull Content Pool

Here are the up-and-coming athlete's top five fitness tips:

1. Don’t be scared of weight training

"I think so many people are nervous about things like, 'Oh, deadlifts are going to hurt my back,' or 'I’m going to get huge from doing them.' To get really big, you have to do a lot of it. Little bits of it not only will help you look the way you want to look, but will help with other activities that you want to do. Incorporate any sort of resistance or weight training—and it doesn’t have to be super-heavy. If you have a pair of dumbbells, use those. They don’t have to be 50lbs. Just something."

2. Just make it fun

"I know it sounds cheesy, but for me, CrossFit was my thing. I know well beyond my years of competing, I will still do CrossFit. Working out doesn’t have to be this, 'Uhh I have to do it.' It can be fun. Find that thing that makes it fun, whatever it is. Get a group of friends to hold you accountable."

3. The first step is to eat clean

"Look at your food and how much of it is processed. Then, maybe [you] want to start counting macros. I think if you go immediately into counting macros, it gets hard. It’s something you have to do every single day, multiple times a day. You have to have this enormous willpower to do it. And that’s why I track my food now. It doesn’t consume my life, and when I travel, I get to hit my numbers and not be freaking out about it. MyFitnessPal is huge. Even if you don’t want to track your macros, it’s really eye-opening to see what you’re eating throughout the day."

4. Undereating is just as bad if not worse than overeating

"Your body is like a car. You have to put stuff into it. If you’re going to push your body that much, you need to put something back into it. I used to always think that in order to get the body that I wanted, I was going to have to be hungry. There was a time when I got on a strict nutrition program, I was really hungry. That isn’t sustainable. You don’t have to be hungry to get the results you want. I found especially with females when they start doing a macro breakdown, they end up eating more than before."

5. Appreciate the days that suck, but you get to do it

"I hope I never have to go through [the surgery] again, but it really puts things into perspective and makes you like, 'Remember the first day you got to row after your surgery? Remember how happy you were to do that.' It took so long before I was cleared to do that. Appreciate the days that suck, but you get to do it. There are many days that I’d rather just leave because stuff doesn’t feel right, but it’s stuff like that that makes you appreciate it."