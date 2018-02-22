Get the Spring Issue of 'Muscle & Fitness Hers' on Newsstands Now

In the spring edition of Muscle & Fitness Hers, fitness star Christmas Abbott shares a killer bodyweight circuit to help you torch calories and build a lean physique. The CrossFit competitor and author of The Badass Life and The Badass Body Diet has inspired thousands of women to be more confident in their bodies' appearances and abilities. It's no walk in the park, but Abbott's 20-minute workout will quickly get your blood pumping and muscles firing on all cylinders for a calorie-burning, full-body blast that's both fun and effective.

You'll also find other unique and proven approaches for sculpting a lean physique and getting in optimal shape this spring. Our 7-Day Challenge is designed to reboot your motivation and fast-track your success with a weeklong diet and workout plan that gets serious results. Give it your all for the full seven days and you'll be amazed at the progress you'll have made in such a short period of time. And for those looking to firm up specific body parts, our Tone Your Zones feature will help you get strong, sleek abs and tight glutes with targeted training.

If time is of the essence when it comes to your training, you'll appreciate our feature on compound moves, which will enable you to do more in less time with exercises that target up to three muscle groups at once. You'll also find some super-efficient superset routines that'll keep your heart rate elevated as you quickly move from one muscle-chiseling exercise to the next.

And, of course, we also shine a spotlight on your diet with a variety of nutrition news, tips, and healthy recipes to keep your physique looking absolutely stellar this spring. With a bevy of other training techniques and inspiration to maximize your performance, the spring issue serves up everything you'll need to get the fitness results you want.