Get the Summer 2019 Issue of 'Muscle & Fitness Hers'

In the summer edition of Muscle & Fitness Hers, WWE Superstar Mandy Rose (@mandysacs) shares her story, fitness tips, and a killer HIIT workout to get your heart pumping.

You'll also find plenty of workout and diet tactics to help you put the finishing touches on your summer physique and get into your best shape yet. Revamp your routine with our "Ultimate Beach Body" feature, and learn to love leg day with a routine that'll help you sculpt sleeker thighs in no time. The summer issue also features inspiring women and serious workouts to give you that little extra kick to stick to your plan.

While you're fine-tuning your workout regimen, don't forget about your diet. We've got a variety of nutrition news, tips, and healthy recipes to help you stay lean as beach season comes and goes. Pick up your copy of the summer issue today to keep up with the latest training, diet, and lifestyle tips for getting—and staying—in the best shape of your life.