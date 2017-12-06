Training Secrets From the U.S. Women's National Hockey Team

Courtesy Images

This February, the U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team will take the ice in PyeongChang, South Korea, at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games—and after claiming silver in the past two Games (including a heartbreaking loss to Team Canada in 2014), the team won’t be satisfied with anything less than gold. But now it has something else to prove.

“People are often surprised about just how physical and fast women’s hockey is. It’s often even more technical than the guys’ game, because you have to get possession of the puck without necessarily laying someone out on the ice,” notes forward Hilary Knight, who is competing in her third Olympics. The team has been training and playing together for months to hone its skills.

Here’s what you can learn from the players' routine to sharpen your own game, even if you’ve never set skate on ice.

To learn more, visit teamusa.org. The 2018 Winter Olympics begin on Feb. 8, 2018.