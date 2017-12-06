Training Secrets From the U.S. Women's National Hockey Team

Courtesy Image
About the player:
Position: Forward
Hometown: Sun Valley, ID
Knight is one of the best female hockey players on the planet. After taking silver at both the 2010 and 2014 Olympic Games, she and her team have their hearts set on winning it all. “It’s been 20 years since the U.S. women’s team has won gold, and skill-wise this is the best team I’ve been a part of. I think this is the year we can make it happen.”
Her Training Focus:
“Hockey is a super-dynamic, full-body activity, but everything comes to the core, so that becomes the foundation of any workout,” says Knight, who includes plenty of medicine ball drills and plyometrics in her regular routine.
Move She Loves to Hate:
Key core moves include rollouts, planks, and rows, but Knight has a particular fondness for dead bugs. “If you do them the right way, they are very challenging.”
Steal Her Meal:
“I have a smoothie once or twice a day—they’re a great addition to my diet and help me get in the right nutrition.” A favorite combo includes Chobani Greek yogurt, mixed berries, bananas, spinach, and chia seeds.
Pregame Ritual:
“I have oatmeal on game day. Then I take a nap before we play, listen to music, and drink some water or Red Bull. I also chew a lot of bubble gum!”
Off-ice Entertainment:
“I’m a busybody, so it’s hard for me to stay still,” Knight says. When she’s home in Idaho, you’ll often find her whitewater rafting, mountain biking, swimming, playing tennis, or otherwise enjoying the outdoors.